3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $281,114

The Dillon B2. New construction by Great Southern Homes. This one story home with bonus features a great room with vaulted ceiling, owner suite with double sinks and walk in shower, LVT flooring and fireplace. Energy and Cost efficient home has granite countertops, Tuxedo Touch home automation system, auto docking system w/speakers, music port & USB charging ports. This home features Rinnai Tankless water heater with Whirlpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave & smooth top range. Seller to pay $5000 towards Buyers closing costs when using preferred lender (Homeowners Mortgage).