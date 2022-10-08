 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $283,172

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $283,172

“The Talbot C”. New construction by Great Southern Homes. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features a owners suite with separate garden tub and walk-in shower, double vanities, private water closet and walk in closet. This is an open concept one story plan offering a huge great room, large eat in kitchen w/bar top. Fireplace in living room, LVT in living areas and a large covered rear patio. Standard features include an energy and cost efficient home that include granite countertops, Tuxedo Touch home automation system, auto docking system w/speakers, music port & USB charging ports. This home also features Rinnai Tankless water heater with Whirlpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave & smooth top range. Seller to pay $10,000 towards Buyers closing costs when using preferred lender (Homeowners Mortgage) if closed before the end of the year.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

THE SINGING BARBER

THE SINGING BARBER

FLORENCE, S.C. — When you enter Talentedd Kutzz barbershop you will hear the buzz of clippers and the sounds of sweet melodies – which is a ra…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert