3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $283,172

“The Talbot C”. New construction by Great Southern Homes. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features a owners suite with separate garden tub and walk-in shower, double vanities, private water closet and walk in closet. This is an open concept one story plan offering a huge great room, large eat in kitchen w/bar top. Fireplace in living room, LVT in living areas and a large covered rear patio. Standard features include an energy and cost efficient home that include granite countertops, Tuxedo Touch home automation system, auto docking system w/speakers, music port & USB charging ports. This home also features Rinnai Tankless water heater with Whirlpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave & smooth top range. Seller to pay $10,000 towards Buyers closing costs when using preferred lender (Homeowners Mortgage) if closed before the end of the year.