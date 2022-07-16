Brand new construction in beautiful Waverly Woods. Nice open floor plan that features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. All open living area of a spacious kitchen with solid surface counters, stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinets, formal dining room and a large family room with a fireplace. Split floor plan with a wonderful owners suite that has a great walk in closet and a luxurious bathroom. There is a nice 2 car garage and the lot provides privacy on the left side. The neighborhood features a clubhouse and a community swimming pool. The picture of Home is a rendering of what the completed home will look like. Come take a look at this beautiful home presented by JGL Builders LLC available in Waverly Woods.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $285,000
FLORENCE, S.C. – If Joe W. King doesn’t win you over with his smile or his snappy attire, he is sure to do so with his persuasive powers and enthusiasm for Florence County’s many attributes.
FLORENCE, S.C. — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents have arrested a 63-year-old former licensed practical nurse accused of abusing…
FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence 1 School District will start the 2022-23 school year on Aug. 1 with nearly all its teaching positions filed, Sup…
FLORENCE, S.C. – The decision to go to Wake Forest was as much about life after football as it was the game itself, Zion Keith said.
DARLINGTON, S.C. — A Darlington resident complained to the City Council about a confrontation with a man she described as enraged.
Is it hot enough for you? If not, don’t worry; it most likely will get hotter. The great Pee Dee Horticulturist Tony Melton used to say, “we have ten months of beautiful weather in the Pee Dee, and with a little preparation, we and the plants can survive the hot summer.”
Florence police are investigating a Sunday afternoon fatal shooting in the 800 block of Commander Street, according to a press statement relea…
Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.
SELLERS, S.C. – Sellers Mayor Frank Jones, 71, died in a tractor crash Thursday evening, according to Marion County Deputy Coroner Jim Grey.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Jamestown Foundation announced Thursday the return of the 34th James Family Reunion: Come Celebrate Jamestown on July 22-24, in celebration of 152 years. This year’s theme is “True Freedom.”