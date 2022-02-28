 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $285,500

Welcome Home! This charming renovated home located in West Florence is perfect if you are looking a large .77 lot and is conveniently located near all the necessities of daily living. This 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home has so much to offer. Features include: a living room with a wood burning fireplace, den, updated kitchen with granite, island, stainless steel appliances, a large eat-in space, a fully updated owners suite bathroom, and an office that could potentially be converted to a 4th bedroom. The kitchen has direct access to the backyard and the exterior of this home features: a fire pit, detached garage with work shop, and a welcoming front porch that is perfect for relaxing. The HVAC , plumbing and electrical is new and was installed in 2020 and the roof is new in 2021. Don’t delay and seeing first hand all this home has to offer.

