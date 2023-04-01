New construction in Waverly Woods. Open floor plan that features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. You'll love the spacious kitchen with granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room. Split floor plan. Owner's suite has a great bathroom and large walk-in closet. Enjoy the neighborhood club house and community swimming pool.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $288,000
