Brand new construction in beautiful Waverly Woods. Nice open floor plan that features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. All open living area of a spacious kitchen with solid surface counters, stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinets, formal dining room and a large family room with a fireplace. Split floor plan with a wonderful owners suite that has a great walk in closet and a luxurious bathroom. There is a nice 2 car garage, covered back porch and the lot provides privacy. The neighborhood of Waverly Woods features a clubhouse and a community swimming pool.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $288,000
