3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $289,999

Location, Location. Location. This beautiful home is a must see. Three bedrooms one and a half baths located just minutes from the newly remolded downtown Florence. This home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Fresh new paint inside and out. New roof, HVAC unit, and spacious large deck for your personal entertainment. This home comes with a range, microwave, refrigerator, washer and dryer. As you enter the backyard you will notice that this property also has a wired three-car garage / outside storage building that will convey. (Total of three car garage and 1 carport comes with this property) This home is close to dinning, shopping, and a large recreation park, to many extras to mention. Call today for your private showing.

