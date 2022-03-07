 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $290,000

Located in the highly desired Country Club Forest neighborhood in the heart of town. Close to it all... Shopping, Dining, Entertainment & More. Beautifully landscaped with a quaint & cozy courtyard in the back with a large patio area and outbuilding with half bath. The home features an expansive Great Room with recessed lighting, hardwood floors & fireplace. The tucked away Den which also has a fireplace with gas logs & built-ins makes it easy to also be setup as a home office. This home is perfectly designed for Entertaining; Dining Room is just off the foyer and opens to breakfast nook and spacious Kitchen with stainless appliances that flows out into the Sunroom overlooking the courtyard & patio area in the private backyard. The large laundry room with entrance door features a folding area and lots of cabinets & storage. Property offers impressive detached two car garage with additional carport.

