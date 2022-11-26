 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $292,258

The Buck Island-Elevation A floor plan has over 1796sqft. Beautifully constructed by Great Southern Homes. All of Great Southern homes are also known as GreenSmart Homes. Implementing the use of state-of-the-art technology to making your home smart and energy efficient. Live Green. Live Smart. In addition to saving our customers money, Great Southern Homes includes some Great auxiliary features such as Tuxedo Touch home automation system, auto docking system w/ speakers, music port & USB charging ports. This home is a 2-story floor plan with the popular owner's suite on the 1st floor. Separate dining room for the lovely home cooked meals and family gatherings. There is a front porch and a covered patio for the nice summer or spring days. This home will have beautiful granite throughout the home featured in the kitchen countertops, and bathrooms countertops adding that luxury touch. Subway kitchen backsplash tile and the irresistible stainless-steel appliances microwave, dishwasher, and stove top are included with home. Luxury Vinyl flooring will be in most rooms and carpet will be in upstairs bedrooms. Schedule your appointment today to make a Great Southern Home, your home of choice.

