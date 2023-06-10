Gorgeous/well maintained home in West Florence/Highgate Subdivision, Phase II. Immaculately landscaped. LVP flooring throughout (NO CARPET); granite countertops in kitchen & baths. Massive pantry closet in the kitchen with breakfast area. Vaulted ceiling and impressive brick fireplace with insert/gas logs in living room. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet. Master bath offers plenty of cabinetry for storage and generous tiled walk-in shower with glass doors. Impressive 9' ceilings; covered front porch, screened back porch and fenced back yard. Tankless water heater, sprinkler system in front yard, storage building in back yard. Turn key - ready for new owner to move right in and enjoy!