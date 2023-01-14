 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $299,500

  Updated
Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in West Florence school district. Nice open floor plan. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets, solid surface countertops and stainless appliance. Owners suite is located on first floor with 3 more bedrooms and 1 bathroom upstairs. Sellers are willing to allow $5000 in concessions to be used by buyers on a acceptable offer. The home is finished and ready to move in so come take a look today and let's make a deal.

