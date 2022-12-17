 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $299,900

Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in West Florence school district. Nice open floor plan. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets, solid surface countertops and stainless appliance. Owners suite is located on first floor with 3 more bedrooms and 1 bathroom upstairs. Come take a look today and let's make a deal.

Mullins fighter pilot Troy flies home to talk aviation with children

MULLINS, S.C. -- South Carolina Air National Guard fighter pilot Taj Troy performed a flyover over his hometown in Mullins and his aunt Jacquelyn Troy-Johnson’s Learning Korner before landing at the Marion County Airport to talk aviation with a group of children from the intergenerational daycare facility and preschool program.

