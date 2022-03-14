 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $299,900

City living in this gorgeous historical home! Built in 1933, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has been beautifully maintained and full of charming charter! Features include: large spacious rooms, gorgeous hardwood floors, enhanced molding, living room, dining room, kitchen, keeping room, den, sun room, a bedroom and a full bathroom on the first floor. On the second floor there are two additional bedrooms, a large storage room and a full bathroom. The exterior features a corner lot with gated drive way entrances from both Palmetto street and Park Ave. A fully fenced in back yard, and a detached two car garage with with both a room over the garage and a storage room. Don’t delay in seeing this one of a kind home conveniently located in the heart of Florence!

