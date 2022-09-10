3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $305,000

Welcome home to the desirable neighborhood of Wessex! This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home was built in 2020 and is in pristine condition! When you walk through the front door, you will immediately be greeted with the large foyer and open concept single-story floor plan. Features of this home include: tray ceiling in the living room, crown moldings, a gas fireplace with tile surround, and luxury vinyl flooring. The kitchen features granite countertops, a subway tile backsplash, a large island with an eat-in bar top, stainless appliances, and an adjacent breakfast area. This split floorpan includes an owners suite with an on-suite bath with dual vanities, a custom tile shower, soaking tub and barn door. Off the kitchen, you will find the garage access with a drop zone and laundry room (washer and dryer included). The abundance of windows allow for beautiful natural light throughout the home. The covered back porch is perfect for both relaxing and entertaining. The family-friendly neighborhood has a community pool, clubhouse, and playground, which are all included in your HOA fees. Don't delay in seeing first hand all this beautiful home has to offer!