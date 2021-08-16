 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $309,900

Your very own Mini-Farm/Estate. 6.40 acres of land with a spring fed pond, large workshop/barn, stable and fenced pasture. This is the total package. Wonderful custom built farmhouse with wrap around porch. Really nice kitchen with lots of counter space and all appliances. Spacious family room with beautiful fireplace. Separate formal dining room. Downstairs master bedroom. Tankless water heater and a treated floor joist system. This is your chance to own that solid piece of country. Hurry and come take a look today.

