3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $310,000

Wonderful brick, ranch home on 3.58 acres! Home offers 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, formal living, formal dining with hardwood floors and built-ins, open kitchen with breakfast area, large laundry with lots of storage/pantry, den with gas fireplace, huge master bedroom with an amazing closet. Unfinished bonus room/office above garage with private entrance. Relax outside on the screen porch shaded with trees. Large out building with lean to on side for plenty of outdoor projects. Come enjoy the country just minutes for downtown Florence.

