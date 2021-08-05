3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $315,000

Open the front door of this Summergate home to a welcoming foyer that flows into a beautiful living area. The great room is anchored by a gas fireplace and custom built-ins. While the sizable kitchen is designed with a space for dining, a walk-in pantry, and also boasts an extended island to accommodate bar stools for additional seating. On the main level, you will also find a flex space that is perfect for working from home. Go upstairs to find all of the bedrooms, a loft, and a conveniently placed laundry room. Other features of this home include luxury vinyl plank flooring in the living areas, tankless water heater, structured wiring panel for smart home automation (2 speakers in the living area), and a covered front and back porch. Summergate is conveniently located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and interstate access for easy traveling. Come home to Summergate and enjoy all that this beautiful home has to offer! The actual home will differ from the artist rendering.