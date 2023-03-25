Amazing new construction Craftsman-style home situated in the desirable sidewalk-lined Kenswood subdivision! With high quality farmhouse finishings, this beautiful home has an open floorplan and a layout that boasts the private master suite downstairs. The family room has a gas fireplace and is open to the kitchen and dining area. Upstairs features an additional den for guests or children along with two more spacious bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside you will find a large front porch as well as a covered area in the back that is perfect for morning coffee or evening grilling. Located in one of the safest and most family-friendly neighborhoods in West Florence, this home is convenient to schools, shopping, and restaurants. Come take a tour and be the first owner of this rare find!