This home is located in West Florence school district in The Grove at Ebenezer subdivision. The Community has a swimming pool and Clubhouse. Features are 3 bedroms downstairs and 2 full baths plus a large bonus room upstairs. Granite countertops in both the kitchen and baths. In addition there is a sunroom off the vaulted greatroom. A fenced yard and covered patio makes this a quiet and peaceful place to hang out. Priced to move at $325,000.