3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $325,000

Located in the desired Highgate Community in Florence, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is the perfect place to call home. This property has one of the larger lots in Highgate, with a fenced in yard that backs up to the woods. Featuring LVP floors throughout the 2086 sq ft space and an open concept in the living areas. There's also an unfinished space upstairs that can be turned into a bonus room/4th bedroom and 3rd bathroom; already plumbed. Just look how attractive this home is!! Don't wait to see this one!

