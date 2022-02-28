 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $325,900

Wonderful brick home located in Olde Mill. Home has 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms plus a Bonus room. Nice open floor plan. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, solid surface countertops and breakfast area. Large Dining room perfect for those family dinners and holiday get togethers. Owners Suite is located on first floor and has a nice walk-in closet and luxurious bathroom. Upstairs there are 2 more large bedrooms and a nice full bath along with a large Bonus room. Backyard has a deck that overlooks the fiberglass swimming pool and a privacy fence. This homes location is convenient to all Florence S.C. has to offer. Hurry this great home won't last long. Great home, Great location, and a Great price.

