Wonderful brick home located in Olde Mill. Home has 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms plus a Bonus room. Nice open floor plan. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, solid surface countertops and breakfast area. Large Dining room perfect for those family dinners and holiday get togethers. Owners Suite is located on first floor and has a nice walk-in closet and luxurious bathroom. Upstairs there are 2 more large bedrooms and a nice full bath along with a large Bonus room. Backyard has a deck that overlooks the fiberglass swimming pool and a privacy fence. This homes location is convenient to all Florence S.C. has to offer. Hurry this great home won't last long. Great home, Great location, and a Great price.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $325,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wilson, West Florence boys to clash in Class 4A, lower-state final at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Florence Center
FLORENCE, S.C. -- How can it get any better than this? Wilson's boys will play city rival West Florence at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for the SCHSL's Class 4A lower-state championship. Where? There's nowhere else the Tigers and Knights would rather be: The Florence Center. Tuesday's winner would then advance to the March 5 state championship game at 7 p.m. at USC Aiken against the upper state's Irmo-A.C. Flora winner.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Former Hannah-Pamplico football coach/athletic director Kirk Mays has died, according to a Facebook post by the Florence Sch…
FLORENCE, S.C. — The industrial park at the intersection of I-95 and S.C. 327 has secured another company.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A medical emergency Wednesday morning ended in a three-car crash on Cheves Street at the Ravenel Street intersection.
- Updated
FLORENCE, S.C. − Heber Watson is no longer softball coach at Florence-Darlington Technical College, according to the team’s website.
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. -- It all came down to a free throw.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Getting COVID-19 three times has left Jenny Hunt's doctors puzzled. "Everybody is stunned when I tell them I got it a third time," Hunt said. "I don't know why it keeps attacking me but it's no fun."
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A west Florence resident was transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment following a late morning fire.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Saturday, the South Carolina High School League’s lower-state finals return to the Florence Center after a one-year absence. …
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Christian star running back Ethan Kelly signed to continue his career at Newberry College. Kelly rushed for 1,501 y…