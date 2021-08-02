3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $330,000

Come enjoy quiet country living at it's best in this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with formal living, formal dining, spacious kitchen and one HUGE Family room! Enjoy the outdoors from the deck, outside patio, or make your oasis in the wooded space overlooking the water. "16 x 40 work shop (fully wired both 110 & 220 volt outlets) with storage loft and fully insulated additional room that has air conditioning, LED lights, shelving, and extras. Also includes a 35 x 18 Eagle Carport enclosed on 3 sides and another 18 x 24 carport on concrete pad. This 2.28 acres offers so much privacy. Come get away from the city that you can be right back at in just minutes."