3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $330,000

WELCOME HOME! This three bedroom and two and a half bathroom home has over 2000 square feet and sits in the desirable Wessex Community. Upon entering the front door the wide foyer has custom wainscoting guiding you to the open living area. The large great room features a unique fireplace and beautiful tray ceiling. From the great room you will have no problems hosting your next gathering with the kitchen of your dreams! The kitchen has beautiful steel gray cabinetry with soft close cabinets that compliments the granite countertops covering the large island. Kitchen features also include stainless steel range, microwave, dishwasher, disposal and pantry. The dining room is nestled in next to the kitchen. The split bedroom floor plan has two bedrooms and a bathroom at one end of the home and a master suite on the backside of the home. The master suite features a walk-in closet, soaking tub, stand up tile shower and double vanity sinks. Other features this home has to offer: laundry room, additional room that can be used as an office, luxury vinyl plank flooring in the living areas and bedrooms, tile flooring in the wet areas, custom crown moldings, structured wiring panel ready for smart home automation (2 speakers in the kitchen to enjoy your favorite music), two car garage, fenced in back yard and screen porch. Schedule your appointment today to view all of the beautiful details and fantastic features this home has to offer!