Welcome Home to 3183 Greystone - located in Summergate and built in 2017. This move-in ready home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths and has been well-maintained! Inside you will find beautiful wood flooring, a home office flex space, fireplace with gas logs and remote, large kitchen island with beautiful granite countertops, gas range, walk-in pantry, and a convenient drop spot by the garage door. Go upstairs to find a loft, laundry room, primary bedroom with spacious bathroom and large closet, and 2 additional bedrooms that share a bathroom. The outside upgrades include fenced-in yard, fire pit, gutters, and irrigation in the front and back yards. Summergate is conveniently located close to schools, shopping, restaurants and easy interstate access for traveling. Make your appointment to see all this home has to offer for yourself. This can be your perfect place to call "HOME".
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $335,000
