Welcome Home to 1493 Summergate - New Construction This 1-story, all brick, modern ranch offers an easy-to-live footprint. And, it is conveniently located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and easy interstate access for traveling. Enjoy cooking and entertaining your guest while using the over-sized kitchen island and bar area, which is open to the dining room. From that entertaining area, you will have a straight view of the great room anchored by a fireplace focal wall. The back porch is the ideal place to relax and enjoy time with friends and family. Other features offered in this home include: tankless water heater, laundry room, structured wiring panel ready for smart home automation and Bluetooth capability (2 speakers in the kitchen area to play your favorite music), and landscaping and irrigation in the front yard. This can be your perfect place to call "HOME".
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $339,151
