Liberty Manor is Florence's newest neighborhood offering stylish homes with acreage. ** Offering $2000.00 towards Movement Mortgage Temp. 1/0BUY DOWN with Kelly Schafer on FHA or Conv or buyers closing costs. ** This new plan offers a split floor plan, 3 bedroom & 2.5 bathrooms. Lengthy front porch, rear covered patio and additional patio. Great for backyard entertaining. Double garage offers a utility sink and rear door to access the .92 acre lot. Foyer leads into the living space, with a tray ceiling and a sliding glass door with built in blinds opening to a covered patio. There is an office off the entranceway. Laundry room is off kitchen for convenience and has a double linen closet. Guest bathroom has a tub/shower with tile walls. Dining area is open to kitchen and living area with a sliding glass door with built in blinds for natural light. Sliding glass doors leads to a patio. Kitchen offers white shaker cabinets, with solid surface counter tops and bar top. Recess lights in kitchen and guest hallway. Stainless appliances include dishwasher, microwave & range. Bathrooms will have solid surface counter tops. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, living area and exterior fan in rear covered patio. Owners suite offer walk in closet for two. Tray ceiling in owner's bedroom. Owner's bathroom offers a double linen closet, walk in shower & double vanities. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout home. Gutters. Sodded front & side yards and around rear patios. Remainder of rear yard graded and seeded. $3500.00EM - no exceptions. Liberty Manor is located 4.5 miles from Francis Marion University. 6.3 miles from the intersection of Freedom Blvd & Palmetto Street. 11 miles from I-95 exit 170 (327). Located in front of Fair Oaks neighborhood. Convenient location to Downtown entertainment, restaurants, hospitals, medical mall, FMU Athletic complex & FMU campus, Touchstone Energy commerce City, Senior Center, Freedom Park & shopping. 1 hour drive to Myrtle Beach. Final completion may vary from description as builder has final discretion on materials and availability. McGowan law Firm represents seller in all transactions. EM held by McGowan law firm.