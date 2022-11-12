3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $339,900

Welcome home to the charming neighborhood of The Grove at Ebenezer! This one story, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home was built in 2021 and is in pristine condition! No need to wait for a new construction home when this amazing home is move in ready now! A highlight of this home is the neighborhood POOL and community building. Features of this home include: foyer, dining room, living room (with built-in shelving, gas fireplace and trey ceiling), enhanced decorative molding, luxury vinyl flooring, and an open floor plan that you are sure to LOVE! The spacious kitchen includes granite counters, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, center island, counter seating, eat-in space and pantry! The owners suite includes a trey ceiling, spacious walk-in closet, and a bathroom with double granite vanity, walk-in shower and large garden tub. The exterior of this beautiful home includes a welcoming front porch, covered back patio, and a private backyard. This desirable neighborhood includes a neighborhood pool, community building and side-walks. The Grove at Ebenezer is conveniently located for parks, shopping, grocery, restaurants, and interstates I20 and I95. Don’t delay in seeing first hand all that this gorgeous home has to offer!