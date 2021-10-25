3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $342,000

Beautifully renovated home in Forest Hills. Bright light and airy kitchen is open to great room, sunroom, and wet bar. Enjoy the great room with fireplace, large master suit with lots of closet space and a luxury bath with tiled shower, soaking tub, and double vanities. Enjoy quiet space of a workout room or second den or office adding an additional 386 square footage. Beautifully landscaped with side carport with additional storage space. A great home in a fabulous neighborhood!