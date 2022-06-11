Welcome Home to 1493 Summergate - New Construction This 1-story, all brick, modern ranch offers an easy-to-live footprint. And, it is conveniently located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and easy interstate access for traveling. Enjoy cooking and entertaining your guest while using the over-sized kitchen island and bar area, which is open to the dining room. From that entertaining area, you will have a straight view of the great room that features a fireplace and built-in cabinetry. The back porch is the ideal place to relax and enjoy time with friends and family. Other features offered in this home include: tankless water heater, structured wiring panel ready for smart home automation and Bluetooth capability (2 speakers in the kitchen area to play your favorite music), and landscaping and irrigation in the front yard. This can be your perfect place to call "HOME".
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $344,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
"The kids started asking out loud, 'Mr. Reyes, what is going on?'" Teacher of 11 children who were killed in Uvalde shooting describes tragic events.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- In the woods of southeastern Florence County archaeologists recently revisited a dig that was first located in 1984 and offers a unique look into a society that was here when Spanish explorers first came through.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence firefighters Thursday night battled a fire at an old office building at the corner of McQueen and Lucas Sstreets.
FLORENCE, S.C. – For seven innings, Florence starter Louie Smith was almost unhittable against the West Division-leading Savannah Bananas.
FLORENCE, S.C. — The Terrence F. Carraway Foundation will have its inaugural Taste of Blue event from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Florence City …
Retailers are cutting some prices to clear out amassed inventory. Here's what you should know.
FLORENCE, S.C. — The West Florence High School Class of 2022 raised the bar for graduating classes who come after them.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Frank Willis, Florence's third-longest-serving mayor, a true gentleman, someone who laid the groundwork for Florence's economic growth and who made connections and built teams died Friday morning at 5 a.m.
The employee stood behind the boy's parents and held up a note asking the boy if he was OK. He wasn't.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Pee Dee Land Trust held a building dedication/ribbon cutting for its new home on Cheves Street in Florence on Tuesday.