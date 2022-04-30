3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $345,000

Welcome Home to 1070 Wessex! The final details of this new construction home are being completed now. This beautiful 1-story modern ranch home features 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and a pocket office. You will notice the custom design details as soon as you step in the front door, and your attention will be drawn to the fireplace that anchors the great room, which is enhanced by the tray ceiling. From there, you will see the kitchen island that will accommodate additional seating near the adjoining dining area. The kitchen also features beautiful cabinetry in a light and airy tone that compliments the granite. Additional features to enjoy in this home include a laundry room, tankless water heater, luxury vinyl plank flooring (no carpet), tile in the wet areas; large, tiled, spa shower in the primary bath, structured wiring panel ready for smart home automation (2 speakers in the kitchen to enjoy your favorite music), sod and irrigation, Make your appointment to see all the design details offered in this beautiful home for yourself - this could be your perfect place to call "home"!