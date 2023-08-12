Liberty Manor is Florence's newest neighborhood offering stylish homes with acreage. This new plan offers a split floor plan, 3 bedroom & 2.5 bathrooms. Lengthy front porch, rear covered patio and additional patio. Great for backyard entertaining. Double garage: two single garage doors. Foyer leads into the living space, with a tray ceiling and a sliding glass door with built in blinds opens to a covered patio. Additional patio to the left of the covered patio. Formal dining room off the entranceway, with a tray ceiling, chair railing & beautiful column. Laundry room offers half bathroom. NO Carpet. Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout home. Owner's suite offers a tray ceiling, 2 equal size walk- in closets. Owners' bathroom offers separate vanities, walk in quartz shower. Kitchen has white shaker cabinets, stainless appliances: microwave, range and dishwasher. Large pendant lights over bar top. Granite counter tops in kitchen, guest & half bathrooms. Ceiling fans in living area, all bedrooms & exterior ceiling fan in covered patio. Dining nook has wonderful double windows overlooking rear patio and acreage. Storage room in garage and rear stairs leads to walk in attic. Attic space, (11 x 16), has light fixtures and drywall. ** Offering $2000.00 towards Movement Mortgage Temp. 1/0 BUY DOWN with Kelly Schafer on FHA or Conv or buyers closing costs. ** Gutters. Sodded front & side yards and around rear patios. Remainder of rear yard graded and seeded. $3000.00 EM - no exceptions. Convenient location to Downtown entertainment & restaurants, hospitals, medical mall, FMU Athletic complex &FMU campus, Touchstone Energy commerce City, Senior Center, Freedom Park & shopping. Located 4.5 miles from Francis Marion University. 6.3 miles from the intersection of Freedom Blvd & Palmetto Street. 11 miles from I-95 exit 170 (327). Liberty Manor is located in front of Fair Oaks neighborhood. 1hour drive to Myrtle Beach. Final completion may vary from description as builder has final discretion on materials and availability. McGowan law Firm represents seller in all transactions. EM held by McGowan law firm.