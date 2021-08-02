3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $349,900

This contemporary style Ranch home located on S Cashua is well maintained and in a desirable location! Centrally located you can get to anywhere in Florence quickly! This home features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, a oversized attached 2 car garage with extra storage room, and hardwood floors throughout the living areas. The kitchen has a 5 burner stove top in the kitchen island. A master suite includes a large bedroom and bathroom that has a custom corner shower with a multi head and shock proof system. It also has a jet tub, bidet, and porcelain tile throughout. Heat reflecting insulation was installed in the attic. A new split system 5 ton heat pump was installed in 2016. In 2018, a new roof was installed that has an anti-fungus limited lifetime system. Also, in 2018 new leaf guard gutters were installed along with new insulated garage doors and track systems. The house also features smooth ceilings and all the drywall/sheetrock is asbestos free. The half bath is attached to a unfinished, heated/cooled extra room that could be turned into a bedroom, office, gym/hobby room, or storage space.