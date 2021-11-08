3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $350,000

Remarkable one story brick home located in desirable Forest Lake. This home has been very well maintained and is extremely clean. The kitchen has tons of cabinets and a pantry. It opens to the greatroom with double doors leading to a small patio and the large backyard. Additionally there is a breakfast room with lots of windows, and a sunroom with a window wall and builtin bookshelves. The master bedroom has an adjoining master bathroom with jet tub and sizable tiled shower. The two additional bedrooms are on the opposite end of the house. Large windows across the front of the home allow lots of natural light to enter the home. There is a Generac whole house generator for use when needed. The backyard is beautifully landscaped and there is a detached garage/workshop allowing additional vehicle storage and a bathroom. The lot size is over a half acre, which is hard to find in this Forest Lake neighborhood.