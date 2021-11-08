Remarkable one story brick home located in desirable Forest Lake. This home has been very well maintained and is extremely clean. The kitchen has tons of cabinets and a pantry. It opens to the greatroom with double doors leading to a small patio and the large backyard. Additionally there is a breakfast room with lots of windows, and a sunroom with a window wall and builtin bookshelves. The master bedroom has an adjoining master bathroom with jet tub and sizable tiled shower. The two additional bedrooms are on the opposite end of the house. Large windows across the front of the home allow lots of natural light to enter the home. There is a Generac whole house generator for use when needed. The backyard is beautifully landscaped and there is a detached garage/workshop allowing additional vehicle storage and a bathroom. The lot size is over a half acre, which is hard to find in this Forest Lake neighborhood.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
LAKE CITY, S.C. – Marshall Edwin Altman, president of Marshall’s Marina in Lake City, is remembered most for his unwavering faith, integrity, …
FLORENCE, S.C. – Residents of Florence will soon have another place to get milkshakes, burgers and hot dogs.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two people were transported to a Florence area hospital Wednesday morning after the car they were in was struck from behind on South Irby Street.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Three Air Force chaplains from Florence have been selected for promotion.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Eight people have been arrested and charged in federal court for drug trafficking and firearms offenses in Florence.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Saturday's SC Pecan Music & Food Festival turned out to be a tale of two festivals -- one that was cool, windy and dry that was good to all vendors and a second that was cold, windy and wet that favored only food vendors.
FLORENCE, S.C. – A van crashed into an accounting office Wednesday afternoon. Florence Police officers and Florence firefighters were called to Holt and Holt Accounting, 1520 American Dr., at around 2 p.m., Wednesday, for a vehicle versus building collision.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a juvenile reported missing Friday.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- A business on Sardis Highway had two of its three buildings destroyed in an early Friday morning fire.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence home was damaged by fire shortly before 7 p.m. Friday.