Welcome HOME to 1497 Summergate - New Construction! This beautiful home is perfect for those looking for convenient, easy living. It features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, and the location allows for easy access to schools, shopping, restaurants, and interstate travel. The wine cooler in the kitchen adds that extra element for easy entertaining. No carpet and all luxury vinyl plank, with tile in the primary bath, is spot on for pets and easy maintenance. The laundry room with sink and cabinetry makes for a great space to store, organize and keep life moving. And, the covered porch adds an extra touch of warmth and comfort. Other features offered in this home include: a tankless water heater, structured wiring panel ready for smart home automation and Bluetooth capability (2 speakers in the kitchen area to play your favorite music), and landscaping and irrigation in the front yard. Plus, the split floor plan gives you the privacy and convenience you need. Make your appointment to see all this new home has to offer. This can be your perfect place to call "HOME'!