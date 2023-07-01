Welcome home to the desirable neighborhood of Wessex! This charming craftsman style bungalow home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and has been maintained in pristine condition! Features of this beautiful home include: a community POOL, an open floorpan, hardwood floors, crown molding, all new interior paint in 2021, gas fireplace and a kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash, island with seating, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and a large eat-in area! The first floor includes the owners suite bedroom, living/dining/home office room, family room, kitchen, laundry room, and a half bathroom. The owners suite has a trey ceiling, large walk-in closet, and a bathroom with a double vanity, granite counters, garden tub, walk-in shower and tile flooring. The second floor of this home includes two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom (with granite counters and double vanity), a spacious loft area, and an abundance of storage with walk-in closets and attic! The exterior of this home includes an adorable curb appeal, screened in back porch, stamped concrete patio, fenced in back yard, tankless hot water heater, sprinkler system, and is situated on a corner lot! This neighborhood also offers a community pool, outdoor gathering area (including fire pit) and playground. Don’t delay in seeing first hand all this beautiful home has to offer!