3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $374,900

Beautiful new construction by Hopkins Builders in desirable Summergate Subdivision. Home features a large great room overlooking the well appointed kitchen. Marble countertops, beautiful white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Large master suite with full bath featuring tiled shower and seperate bath tub. Walk in closet with built in shelving. Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms, 2 Baths, and a large bonus which could be a 4th bedroom. Laundry room is just off the kitchen and has a side entry door for easy access. Act quickly, this home will not last long! Pictures are not of the actual home, but of the same plan built previously.