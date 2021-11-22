3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $389,000

4.41 acre estate for sale very close to town. Large rooms you just do not find anymore (owner's suite is 16 x 21). Large den with fireplace and formals, plus a craft room and the largest floored attic I have ever seen. This is one of Florence's few homes that has a full basement. The two (2) car garage is in the basement. Basement is approximately 2500 sq. ft. All this and a brick out building with a lean to on the back.