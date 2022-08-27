 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $392,500

Beautiful one and one-half story new construction in Summergate. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, fireplace insert with gas logs, gas pack, carpet, vinyl and tile, brick with siding. This home is located in a beautiful neighborhood close to shopping, restaurants and schools. Ask about the builder/lender incentive.

