Welcome to this beautiful story and a half Cottage Home. Where you are welcomed into a spacious family room with fireplace that flows to the formal dining boasting custom moldings and custom wood beams to accent the room. Your fabulous kitchen offers great counter space, farm sink, easy close cabinets a pantry hidden behind farm doors and a unique wine rack (Vintage Wines Do Not Remain). Master bedroom is down stairs with a large walk-in closet and master bath with oversized roll-in tile shower. Upstairs hosts an open area with endless possibilities and has a large walk-in closet along with Two more bedrooms and a full bath with double sinks. Let's talk about the outside living areas that begin as you walk up the front porch with exposed beams and ceiling fans. Then make your way to the fenced back yard with 14 x 10 covered area and a raised pergola 12 x 11. Long drive way and extra guest parking in front. A must see treasure in Florence.