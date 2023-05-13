Imagine yourself walking into a beautifully crafted open floorplan which includes 9ft ceilings . As you make your way through the spacious foyer, passing the formal dining room, you will find an inviting kitchen that includes a huge island covered with granite countertops. You're amazed to see a stainless steel farmhouse sink and a huge pantry for storage and so much more. You wouldn't want to leave this one of a kind 3 bedroom/2.5 Bath home that includes a bonus room. Tour this home today and experience this in reality. Sellers Preferred lender Homeowners Mortgage is offering buyers two options listed below: Option1: Rate of 3.75 (apr of 6.140) for first year, then a fixed rate of 4.75 afterwards. This option is referred to as a 1-0buydown. Offer is only offered on homes that can close in 30-35 days. Option 2: $10,000 in closing cost that can be used for cc, prepaids & buydowns.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $399,900
