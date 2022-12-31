 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $421,377

  • Updated
Carol SL- Have you been searching for the perfect rancher home with a bonus room that offers great space? Look no further GREAT SOUTHERN HOMES has a beautifully crafted 1.5 story home that is just what you you've been looking for! This home also includes a formal dining, oversized great room, and a kitchen that includes granite countertops with a welcoming bar top for additional seating. Your home will come included with a large owner’s suite complete with his and hers walk in closets, double vanities, separate garden tub and walk in shower! Come and view your new home today!

