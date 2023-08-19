Carol B4- Have you been searching for the perfect rancher home with a bonus room that offers great space? Look no further GREAT SOUTHERN HOMES has a beautifully crafted 1.5 story home that is just what you you've been looking for! This home also includes a formal dining, oversized great room, and a kitchen that includes granite countertops with a welcoming bar top for additional seating. Your home will come included with a large owner’s suite complete with his and hers walk in closets, double vanities, separate garden tub and walk in shower! Come and view your new home today! Sellers Preferred lender Homeowners Mortgage is offering buyers two options listed below: Option1: Rate of 3.75 (apr of 6.140) for first year, then a fixed rate of 4.75 afterwards. This option is referred to as a 1-0buydown. Offer is only offered on homes that can close in 30-35 days. Option 2: $10,000 in closing cost that can be used for cc, prepaids & buydowns.