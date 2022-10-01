 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $426,379

  • Updated
Imagine yourself walking into a beautifully crafted open floorplan which includes 9ft ceilings . As you make your way through the spacious foyer, passing the formal dining room, you will find an inviting kitchen that includes a huge island covered with granite countertops. You're amazed to see a stainless steel farmhouse sink and a huge pantry for storage and so much more. You wouldn't want to leave this one of a kind 3 bedroom/2.5 Bath home that includes a bonus room. Tour this home today and experience this in reality ! SELLER WILL PAY $5,000towards closing cost when using preferred lender !

