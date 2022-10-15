Carol SL- Have you been searching for the perfect rancher home with a bonus room that offers great space? Look no further GREAT SOUTHERN HOMES has a beautifully crafted 1.5 story home that is just what you you've been looking for! This home also includes a formal dining, oversized great room, and a kitchen that includes granite countertops with a welcoming bar top for additional seating. Your home will come included with a large owner’s suite complete with his and hers walk in closets, double vanities, separate garden tub and walk in shower! Come and view your new home today!
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $431,377
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE — Tonya Frazier McNair is on a mission to send the first African American woman to the moon.
FLORENCE, S.C. − It was a night for LaNorris Sellers’ coronation, both literally and figuratively.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — The body of a Florence man that was found on a rural Timmonsville road shot to death and burned was identified by investigators Thursday morning.
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C.—Travis Wilson and Daquan Burroughs each scored rushing touchdowns to lead Johnsonville, the top-ranked team in 1A, to a 21-…
SPARTANBURG, S.C. − The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas will take place for the first time since 2019, and the Pee Dee will once again be well-re…
HARTSVILLE – Cars. Planes. Motorcycles. Horses. Ellis Parsons has driven or ridden them all in his lifetime. He grew up on a farm and pursued …
FLORENCE, S.C. – Longtime Francis Marion University men’s basketball coach Gary Edwards announced his retirement Tuesday prior to the beginnin…
FLORENCE, S.C. — Jeremicheal Wright is a tattoo artist who owns GBMS tattoo shop and also designs clothing. His work was featured in an Austra…