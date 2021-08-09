 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $439,000

Beautifully renovated home located in coveted Forrest Hills! Kitchen area is open to sunroom and wet bar with so much natural light along with an elegant formal dining room with built-ins. Enjoy the den with gas fireplace and more built-ins all with beautiful hardwood floors. The extended master suite offers gracious closet space and a luxury bath with tile shower and double vanities. Enjoy your quiet space of a work-out room and 2nd den or office. Heavily landscaped front and back yards with plenty of parking space on side carport with extra storage and even more parking for your guest in front of home. For the pet lovers, the side and back yard has pet turf just simply sweep off and never needs cutting.

