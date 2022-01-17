3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $450,000

Fabulous Country Home, Situated on 2.11 Acres In Beautiful Churchill Downs. This Great Home Boasts Three Large Bedrooms, Two and Half Bathrooms Along with Large Bonus room and Sunroom. The Main House Offers a Two Car Garage With Lots Of Storage. The 368sf Cottage Is Heated and Cooled With An Additional Garage. In Addition This Great Property Also Offers A 724sf Workshop For The Man Of The House. Truly A Great Property For Anyone!