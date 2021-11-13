GSH will pay relo fee if mentioned. New construction by Great Southern Homes. Energy and Cost efficient home features granite countertops, Tuxedo Touch home automation system, auto docking system w/speakers, music port & USB charging ports. This home features Rinnai Tankless water heater with Whirlpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave & smoothtop range.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $463,451
Related to this story
Most Popular
Forty or 50 years ago, the .30-30 was one of the most-popular deer rifles. Now, with newer calibers providing better ammunition, the world of deer rifles has changed somewhat.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Angelica C. Gary, a Florence County 6th grader, had two articles accepted for publication in the Stone Soup Literary magazine.
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- A 20-year-old Darlington man died early Sunday morning in a shooting just outside the city limits of Darlington.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Saturday's SC Pecan Music & Food Festival turned out to be a tale of two festivals -- one that was cool, windy and dry that was good to all vendors and a second that was cold, windy and wet that favored only food vendors.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Dr. Charlotte Laverne Francis will be remembered as a physician who cared deeply for and treated the whole patient and not ju…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Hugh Leatherman, 90, who represented Florence in the Senate since 1981 and was one of the most powerful politicians in the state, died Friday morning. Leatherman, who most recently served as the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, had been in hospice care since late October.
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- A Darlington home was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning.
Hunters have different ways to train dogs to track wounded deer. When we look at the long and illustrious history of the German method of deer-tracking dogs, we learn about a German technique using deer-tracking shoes.
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina School Boards Association has withdrawn from the National School Boards Association.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Johnsonville is the only non-magnet high school to crack the top four highest performing Pee Dee public schools on the ACT.