The Nettles A - New construction by Great Southern Homes. Energy and Cost efficient home features hardwood flooring, an upgraded farm sink, Quartz countertops throughout the kitchen and bathrooms, Level 3 tile flooring in bathrooms and laundry room as well as tile shower in the master, fireplace and built ins in the Great Room. Tuxedo Touch home automation system, auto docking system w/speakers, music port & USB charging ports. This home features Rinnai Tankless water heater with Whirlpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave & smoothtop range) and upgraded Estate Series Trim throughout. The exterior of this home is stone and shake accent and fiber cement siding, with a huge 26x14 covered patio, 2 car garage and a fully sodded and irrigated lot!
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $504,940
