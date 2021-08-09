3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $510,000

This house has a million dollar view on sale for half price! Enjoy beautiful sunsets on Forest Lake while sitting in your den in this beautiful one owner, custom built home. All brick construction this home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths upstairs, and a multi purpose room, storage and full bathroom downstairs in the walk out basement. Walk into the formal living room and see stunning views of the lake. Just off the living room is an office and back porch. The master suite is quite large, has vaulted ceilings in the bedroom, an open bathroom with raised Jacuzzi tub overlooking the lake, a large, tile walk-in shower and double vanities. There is also a large walk in closet in the master bath. On the other side of the house are two bedrooms connected by a Jack and Jill bath featuring a large, tiled shower. Each bedroom has a walk in closet for plenty of storage. Going into the kitchen, there is a large, open kitchen that overlooks the den which has large windows overlooking the lake. The fully equipped kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances featuring double ovens, a cooktop, and refrigerator. The downstairs basement has a full bath and lots of storage. There is a full bath that opens to the basement and to the outside and was planned that way to accommodate a pool which was never built.