This house has a million dollar view on sale for half price! Enjoy beautiful sunsets on Forest Lake while sitting in your den in this beautiful one owner, custom built home. All brick construction this home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths upstairs, and a multi purpose room, storage and full bathroom downstairs in the walk out basement. Walk into the formal living room and see stunning views of the lake. Just off the living room is an office and back porch. The master suite is quite large, has vaulted ceilings in the bedroom, an open bathroom with raised Jacuzzi tub overlooking the lake, a large, tile walk-in shower and double vanities. There is also a large walk in closet in the master bath. On the other side of the house are two bedrooms connected by a Jack and Jill bath featuring a large, tiled shower. Each bedroom has a walk in closet for plenty of storage. Going into the kitchen, there is a large, open kitchen that overlooks the den which has large windows overlooking the lake. The fully equipped kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances featuring double ovens, a cooktop, and refrigerator. The downstairs basement has a full bath and lots of storage. There is a full bath that opens to the basement and to the outside and was planned that way to accommodate a pool which was never built.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $510,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Several people were transported to Florence area hospitals late Saturday afternoon following a four-car crash at the Irby Street/Cheves Street intersection.
McBEE, S.C. − Clemson Extension agent Tony Melton has retired from his job, twice. But he keeps working.
- Updated
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Five of the seven workers charged in a South Carolina assisted living home abuse case didn't report the other two employ…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- As COVID-19 cases spike in the Pee Dee, fueled by the more readily spreadable Delta Variant, heads of care at two or the Pee Dee's largest healthcare organizations have one word of advice on how to avoid getting caught up in this spike.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Snatched Body Sculpting and Contouring opened this week at 1927 C W. Palmetto St. in Florence.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Hartsville woman killed Friday when shots were fired into the car in which she was a passenger was pregnant.
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- A Darlington man died in a head-on collision Friday morning on East Billy Farrow Highway just outside of Darlington.
FLORENCE, S.C. – A business called 3-2-1-Selfie held its grand opening on Friday in downtown Florence.
COLUMBIA, S.C. – On June 16, roughly seven weeks ago, 131 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in South Carolina.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Seven workers associated with the Pee Dee Center have been charged in connection with a May 3 incident in which a resident was abused.