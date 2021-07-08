Three bedroom and one bathroom home in the downtown area of Florence. With work this single story home with 1500 sq ft will make the perfect home! This property is being sold as-is (NO REPAIRS). Call today to set up your appointment to see this property!
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $60,000
